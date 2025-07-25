Made to sit on shoe rack, 3-year-old falls to death from 12th floor in Mumbai's Naigaon West

A three-year-old toddler fell to her death from the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Naigaon on Tuesday evening. She accidently fell after her mother made her sit on a shoe-rack outside her apartment, a Hindustan Times report said.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 8.15 pm on Tuesday when the toddler, along with her parents, was visiting her relatives next door on the 12th floor of the Navkar Complex in Mumbai's Naigaon West, and was returning home.

What really happened The mother of the girl made her sit on the show rack while trying to put on her shoes. The toddler stood up on the rack and tried to sit on the windowsill on top of the shoe rack. As the mother bent down to pick up her shoes, the toddler slipped and fell through the window before she could balance herself.

The neighbours rushed to aid after hearing the woman's screams. According to the police, the girl suffered serious head injuries and was taken to the Sir DM Pettit Hospital in Vasai, where she was declared dead, the HT report said.

According to an NDTV report, the incident has been reported from Navkar City in Mumbai's Naigaon. A case has been registered, and the investigation is underway.

German toddler dies after falling from waterslide In another news, a 21-month-old German toddler died after reportedly slipping from her father's arms while going down a waterslide at the Aquagan waterpark in Lopar, Croatia.

According to The Independent, the girl fell nearly four metres onto a concrete surface. She was airlifted to a hospital but later died from severe brain injuries. A Slovenian doctor at the scene performed CPR immediately, but efforts to save her were unsuccessful.