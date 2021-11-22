Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India's efforts towards defence modernisation is on a full swing with the INS Visakhapatnam getting commissioned into Indian Navy.

PM has called it a proud day for India to become Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector, after INS Visakhapatnam was formally commissioned into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

"Today is a proud day for India's quest to become Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector. INS Visakhapatnam is commissioned into Indian Navy! It is indigenously developed and will strengthen our security apparatus. Our efforts towards defence moderation will continue with full vigour," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also chimed in as the event marks a milestone for India as the first indigenously built stealth guided-missile destroyer ship, under the Make in India initiative.

Here is what you should know about INS Visakhapatnam

As per the Defence Ministry's press release, INS Visakhapatnam measures 163m in length, 17m in breadth with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and can rightfully be regarded as one of the most potent warships to have been constructed in India. The ship is propelled by four powerful Gas Turbines, in a Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) configuration, capable of achieving speeds in excess of 30 knots.

View Full Image INS Visakhapatnam measures 163m in length, 17m in breadth with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes. (Twitter)

The ship has enhanced stealth features resulting in a reduced Radar Cross Section (RCS) achieved through efficient shaping of hull, full beam superstructure design, plated masts and use of radar transparent materials on exposed decks.

View Full Image The ship is equipped to fight under Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) warfare conditions. (Twitter)

The release further informed that the ship is packed with sophisticated state-of-the-art weapons and sensors such as Surface-to-Surface missile and Surface-to-Air missiles. It is fitted with a modern surveillance radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems of the ship. The anti-submarine warfare capabilities are provided by the indigenously developed rocket launchers, torpedo launchers and ASW helicopters.

View Full Image Enhanced crew comfort is also a significant feature of INS Visakhapatnam. (Twitter)

The ship is equipped to fight under Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) warfare conditions.

A unique feature of this ship is the high level of indigenisation incorporated in the production, accentuating the national objective of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Some of the major indigenised equipment/system onboard INS Visakhapatnam include Combat Management System, Rocket Launcher, Torpedo Tube Launcher, Integrated Platform Management System, Automated Power Management System, Foldable Hangar Doors, Helo Traversing system, Close-in Weapon System and the Bow mounted SONAR.

Named after the historic city of Andhra Pradesh on the east coast, Visakhapatnam, the 'City of Destiny', the ship has a total complement of about 315 personnel.

Enhanced crew comfort is a significant feature of INS Visakhapatnam, which has been ensured through ergonomically designed accommodation based on 'modular' concepts. The ship will be under the command of Captain Birendra Singh Bains, a Navigation and Direction specialist.

With the changing power dynamics in the Indian Ocean Region, INS Visakhapatnam will augment the Indian Navy's mobility, reach and flexibility towards the accomplishment of its tasks and goals.

