OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Made-in-India Koo app sees surge in popularity amid govt vs Twitter tussle
FILE PHOTO: Twitter logo is seen on smartphone in front of displayed Koo app logo in this illustration taken, (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Twitter logo is seen on smartphone in front of displayed Koo app logo in this illustration taken, (REUTERS)

Made-in-India Koo app sees surge in popularity amid govt vs Twitter tussle

1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 11:26 AM IST Agencies

Made-in-India Koo app sees surge in popularity amid govt vs Twitter tussle

Koo app, an Indian alternative to Twitter is experiencing a surge in popularity after the US microblogging site clashed with Indian government over policy issues.

The Koo app lets users send out tweet-like posts in English as well as seven Indian languages. Koo has crossed over 3 million downloads with about a million active users.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
EPFO is likely to announce the rate of interest on provident fund deposits for the financial year 2020-21, on 4 March.

PF account: EPFO's new guidelines on name correction, profile change in 10 points

2 min read . 11:19 AM IST
Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI Photo)

Another lockdown in Maharashtra? Shiv Sena warns amid surge in Covid cases

2 min read . 11:21 AM IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

'Alarming situation': Uddhav Thackeray warns of another lockdown if Covid protocols flouted

2 min read . 11:14 AM IST
Farmers gather in front of the historic Red Fort during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government in Delhi.

Republic Day violence: Delhi Police arrests wanted accused, recovers 2 swords

2 min read . 11:00 AM IST

The Chinese investor in the parent firm of Koo is on its way out after other investors have pledged to buy out its 9 per cent stake, Koo's co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna said.

Prominent officials -- including Piyush Goyal, the minister of industry and commerce -- defected to Koo and urged supporters to follow suit.

That led to a 20-fold explosion in daily users, overwhelming the servers and 10-person engineering team at parent Bombinate Technologies Pvt. Aprameya Radhakrishna said the Bangalore-based startup’s primary goal is not political at all, but rather to expand the reach of social media to a broader demographic.

“We are building for 100% of India and not just the top 1%," Radhakrishna said in a phone interview. “You may not be able to follow Elon Musk on Koo but you can connect with Indians who speak and write in a multitude of languages."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout