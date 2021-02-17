Subscribe
Home >News >India >Made-in-India Koo app sees surge in popularity amid govt vs Twitter tussle
FILE PHOTO: Twitter logo is seen on smartphone in front of displayed Koo app logo in this illustration taken,

Made-in-India Koo app sees surge in popularity amid govt vs Twitter tussle

1 min read . 11:26 AM IST Agencies

Koo app, an Indian alternative to Twitter is experiencing a surge in popularity after the US microblogging site clashed with Indian government over policy issues.

The Koo app lets users send out tweet-like posts in English as well as seven Indian languages. Koo has crossed over 3 million downloads with about a million active users.

The Chinese investor in the parent firm of Koo is on its way out after other investors have pledged to buy out its 9 per cent stake, Koo's co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna said.

Prominent officials -- including Piyush Goyal, the minister of industry and commerce -- defected to Koo and urged supporters to follow suit.

That led to a 20-fold explosion in daily users, overwhelming the servers and 10-person engineering team at parent Bombinate Technologies Pvt. Aprameya Radhakrishna said the Bangalore-based startup’s primary goal is not political at all, but rather to expand the reach of social media to a broader demographic.

“We are building for 100% of India and not just the top 1%," Radhakrishna said in a phone interview. “You may not be able to follow Elon Musk on Koo but you can connect with Indians who speak and write in a multitude of languages."

