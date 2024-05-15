Madhavi Raje Scindia, mother of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, passes away

Madhavi Raje Scindia was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi and passed away at 9.28 am today, according to a statement from Jyotiraditya Scindia's office.

Madhavi Raje Scindia, mother of Union Civil Aviation Minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya M Scindia has passed away today, on May 15, as per an ANI report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The erstwhile 'Rajmata' of the Gwalior Royal Family, she was the wife of late Congress leader Madhav Rao Scindia.

Madhavi Scindia was “undergoing treatment at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi for the last two months. She breathed her last at 9.28 am today at the hospital," a statement from Jyotiraditya Scindia's office said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It is with profound sadness that we wish to inform that Rajmata (Madhavi Raje) is no more. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother and the Rajmata of the Gwalior royal family, Madhavi Raje was under treatment at AIIMS, Delhi over the last few months. Her condition was said to be critical over the past couple of months. She breathed her last at 9.28 am today. Om Shanti!" as per the statement shared by ANI.

PTI quoted sources saying that she had been on ventilator in her last few days, and suffered from pneumonia along with sepsis.

Funeral & Condolence Wishes In an obituary notice from Jyotiraditya Scindia, Chitrangada Raje Singh and their families, it was informed that cremation will take place after 7 pm today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of our beloved mother, Rajmata Madhavi Raje Scindia on 15th May, 2024 at 9.30am. She spent her last moments in the presence of her family," it stated.

“She will remain at her residence 27 Safdarjung Road, New Delhi from 3pm to 7pm on 15th May, 2024. Thereafter she will be taken to Gwalior for her cremation," it added. The families expressed “profound grief and sorrow" in their notice.

BJP state president VD Sharma shared his condolences on the death via the social media site X (formerly known as twitter). He wrote: “I was saddened to learn that honourable Rajmata of Gwalior, Madhavi Raje Scindia, is no more. May she find eternal peace in her heavenly abode. I pray God her family and loved ones the strength to bear with her loss." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!