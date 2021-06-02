Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has ordered the state officials to provide pension to the women, who lost their husbands and children, who lost their parents due to COVID-19 within 15 days under Madhu Babu Pension Scheme, news agency ANI reported.

Patnaik, during a review meeting over the COVID-19 situation and its management with Senior Government officials and Collectors, also directed to provide three months advance pension for all Social Security beneficiaries.

Madhu Babu Pension Scheme

Madhu Babu Pension Scheme was launched by the Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of Odisha in January 2008 for the first time. This scheme is a merger of two pension schemes name Revised Old Age Pension Rules, 1989 and Disability Pension Rules, 1985.

Odisha Covid tally

Odisha has so far reported 2,791 COVID-19 fatalities while as many as 7,73,732 people have tested positive for the infection of whom 6,80,932 have recovered. The state presently has more than 85,000 active cases.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that Odisha has requested Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for procuring COVID-19 vaccines for the state at the country-level, as global vaccine manufacturers have asked for resolution of indemnity issues with the central government only.

"No state government has been able to procure vaccines through global bids as there are technical issues and approvals which are required from the Government of India. State government has sought the procurement at Union Government-Level, cost of which will be borne by the state," Patnaik said in a statement.









