Home / News / India /  'Madhu ka Panchwa Baccha': UP girl denied admission to school. Here's why

‘Madhu ka Panchwa Baccha’: UP girl denied admission to school. Here's why

Dinesh, a resident of Raipur village in Bilsi tehsil, reached the primary school to get his daughter Aarti admitted. A teacher, Ekta Varshney, denied admission to her Representative photo
04 Apr 2022

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BUDAUN : What could have stopped a girl from getting admissions in a school? Several factors, right? However, what happens if her name on the Aadhar card is her turn as her father's daughter?

Dinesh, a resident of Raipur village in Bilsi tehsil, reached the primary school to get his daughter Aarti admitted. A teacher, Ekta Varshney, denied admission to her, the officials said.

Aarti's name on her Aadhar card was written as "Madhu ka Panchwa Baccha" and "Baby Five of Madhu".

The matter came up during the process of admission. The teacher Ekta Varshney has asked the father to get his daughter's Aadhar card rectified.

District Magistrate Deepa Ranjan said, "Aadhaar cards are being prepared in post offices and banks. The mistake has happened because of gross negligence. We will alert bank and post office officials and strict action will be taken against those involved in such negligence."

A picture of the Aadhaar card went viral on social media.

See the picture here

Madhu ka pachwa Bachcha Aadhar Card
Madhu ka pachwa Bachcha Aadhar Card
