Madhumita Shukla murder case: Former UP minister Amarmani Tripathi, his wife to be released from jail1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Prisons Administration department has issued an order to release former minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi, who are serving life imprisonment after being convicted in the murder case of poetess Madhumita Shukla.
The Uttar Pradesh Prisons Administration department has issued an order to release former minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi, who are serving life imprisonment after being convicted in the murder case of poetess Madhumita Shukla, news agency ANI has reported.