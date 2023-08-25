The Uttar Pradesh Prisons Administration department has issued an order to release former minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi, who are serving life imprisonment after being convicted in the murder case of poetess Madhumita Shukla.

As per the report, with the permission of the Governor, the Prison Administration and Reforms Department has issued its order. Currently, both of Amarmani and his wife Madhumani are lodged in Gorakhpur Jail and will be released from jail on presenting a bond.

The husband and wife served over 20 years in jail and the order to release them comes due to 'good behaviour and maintenance of peace' in the jail, according to jail authorities as reported by Hindustan Times. They were convicted in 2003 and in 2007, the Dehradun court sentenced them to life imprisonment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Madhumita Shukla case: In 2003, Poet Madhumita was shot dead on 9 May in Paper Mill Colony, Lucknow. Her death case was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Special Judge/Sessions Judge of Dehradun had sentenced Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi to life imprisonment for Madhumita’s murder.

(With inputs from ANI)