Congress central election authority chairman Madhusudhan Mistry seems to be quite annoyed with Shashi Tharoor speaking to the media about his concerns regarding the election irregularities.
Noting the same, Mistry in reply to the chief election agent of Shashi Tharoor said, We accommodated your request and despite that, you went to media alleging Central Election Authority was conspiring against you
I am sorry to say that you had one face before me which communicated that you're satisfied with all our answers and different face in the media which made all these allegations against us, he added.
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor lost the party's presidential poll but managed to garner more votes than any of the losing candidates in the elections to the top party post held in 2000 and 1997.
Congress' central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry on Wednesday announced that of the 9,385 votes polled in the Congress president election, veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge got 7,897 votes and Tharoor 1,072 votes, while 416 votes were declared invalid.
Tharoor got about 12 per cent of the total valid votes.
In the last election in 2000, it was Jitendra Prasada who took on Sonia Gandhi. Prasada suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Gandhi who garnered 7,448 votes (98.76 per cent of valid votes), while Prasada reportedly polled a paltry 94 (1.24 per cent of the valid votes).
