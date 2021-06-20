Madhya Pradesh government will commemorate 7th International Day of Yoga with a mega vaccination drive against novel coronavirus on Monday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged religious leaders, volunteer organisations, social workers, political parties, MPs, ministers, MLAs and public representatives to help make this initiative a success.

Under its 'Covid-19 Vaccination Mahaabhiyaan', Madhya Pradesh government will set up 7,000 vaccination centres across the state. The aim is to inoculate over 10 lakh beneficiaries on this day.

One lakh volunteers have been tasked with sensitising the masses about the need for vaccination and bring public to the vaccination centres. These volunteers have been instructed to conduct outreach programmes at village and ward levels to ensure more participation in the massive vaccination drive.

Each of the 7,000 vaccination centres being created for the vaccination drive will be manned by two volunteers each. They will be tasked with encouraging people as well as run social media campaigns promoting the event.

People will also be informed about measures to avert the probable third wave of Covid-19 infections at the vaccination centres.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics