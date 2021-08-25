A two-day mega COVID-19 vaccination campaign will be launched in Madhya Pradesh by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, news agency PTI reported. The campaign will have a special focus on covering those whose second dose is due. On the first day of the campaign, first and second doses will be administered, while on Thursday, only those whose second jab is due will be covered.

State medical education minister Vishwas Sarang inspected the Jain Temple premises in the Jawahar Chowk area from where Chouhan will officially launch the campaign.

Chief Minister Chouhan on Monday met Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and urged for 1.1 million additional vaccine doses for the mega vaccination drive in the state.

Till Monday night, a total of 4,01,89,417 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, PTI quoted the official as saying.

In June, the Madhya Pradesh government launched the first mega vaccination campaign on the occasion of International Yoga Day (June 21), where it aimed towards vaccinating over one million beneficiaries. And on that day, the state set a record of administering the jab to 1.64 million people.

