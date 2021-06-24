Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Madhya Pradesh: 2 found infected with Delta Plus covid variant, one dead

Madhya Pradesh: 2 found infected with Delta Plus covid variant, one dead

Premium
Ujjain collector Ashish Singh said there is no threat of the Delta plus variant in the district, but cautioned people not to lower their guard
1 min read . 09:24 AM IST PTI

  • As many as 21 persons, who came in contact with these two patients, were traced and all of them were subjected to RT-PCR test, but none of them was found COVID-19 positive

Two persons were found infected with the 'Delta plus' variant of the coronavirus in Ujjain district and one of them, a woman, died on May 23, the local administration said on Wednesday. 'Delta plus' has been declared a variant of concern by the Centre.

Two persons were found infected with the 'Delta plus' variant of the coronavirus in Ujjain district and one of them, a woman, died on May 23, the local administration said on Wednesday. 'Delta plus' has been declared a variant of concern by the Centre.

“A woman died in Patidar Hospital due to coronavirus on May 23 after she tested positive for COVID-19. Her sample and that of 14 others were sent for genome report (sequencing) in a lab in Bhopal," an official release said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

“A woman died in Patidar Hospital due to coronavirus on May 23 after she tested positive for COVID-19. Her sample and that of 14 others were sent for genome report (sequencing) in a lab in Bhopal," an official release said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“Out of these 15 samples, two persons were found infected with the Delta plus variant and among these two, a woman died on May 23 in the private hospital," it said. The release did not mention the date on which the genome report was received.

Later, 21 persons, who came in contact with these two patients, were traced and all of them were subjected to RT-PCR test, but none of them was found COVID-19 positive, the release said. Ujjain collector Ashish Singh said there is no threat of the Delta plus variant in the district, but cautioned people not to lower their guard and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, including wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and avoiding crowded places, it said.

The release was silent on the status of the second person found infected with the Delta plus variant and efforts to contact officials on the matter proved futile.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!