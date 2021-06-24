Madhya Pradesh: 2 found infected with Delta Plus covid variant, one dead

Later, 21 persons, who came in contact with these two patients, were traced and all of them were subjected to RT-PCR test, but none of them was found COVID-19 positive, the release said. Ujjain collector Ashish Singh said there is no threat of the Delta plus variant in the district, but cautioned people not to lower their guard and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, including wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and avoiding crowded places, it said.

