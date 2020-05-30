Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 246 new COVID-19 cases, including 87 in the worst-hit Indore district, and nine deaths, taking the total case count to 7,891 and fatalities to 343, state health officials said.

Three persons from Indore, two from Bhopal and one each from Ujjain, Burhanpur, Sagar and Khargone succumbed to coronavirus infection.

So far, 4,444 persons have recovered from the infection in the state while there are 3,104 active cases.

No new coronavirus case was found in 29 districts since Friday evening.

The virus' footprint has reached 51 out of 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh so far.

The number of cases in Indore district rose to 3,431 with 87 new patients being reported since Friday evening.

With three more deaths, the toll in the district stood at 129, the state health bulletin said.

42 new patients were detected in Neemuch, followed by 27 in Bhopal, 25 in Sagar, 12 in Khargone, seven each in Jabalpur and Panna, four each in Burhanpur, Morena and Khandwa, three each in Shahdol, Dhar, Damoh, Dindori and Bhind and two each in Mandsaur, Sidhi, Ujjain, Shivpuri and Sheopur and one each in Barwani and Narsinghpur.

State capital Bhopal now has 1,422 COVID-19 patients, Ujjain 660, Burhanpur 297, Khandwa 240, Jabalpur 233, Neemuch 199, Sagar 164, Khargone 137, Dhar 123, Morena 93, Mandsaur 92, Bhind 56, Barwani 43, nineteen each in Damoh and Dindori, Sidhi 14, Panna 11, ten each in Narsinghpur, Shahdol and Shivpuri and nine in Sheopur.

No new case was reported in other districts.

With two deaths, the toll in Bhopal reached 56 on Saturday. With one death each, the toll in Burhanpur reached 15, that in Khargone 11 and Sagar seven.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 7,891, active cases 3,104, new cases 246, death toll 343, recovered 4,444, total number of tested people is 1,61,552.

