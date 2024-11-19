Madhya Pradesh: 3 women brutally thrashed by group of men in Khargone | Watch video

In a horrific incident, three women were brutally thrashed by a group of men over a land dispute in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident, that took place in Karonda village of Khargone, came to light after its video surfaced on social media platforms.

Police has filed a case and arrested six persons in connection with the matter on Tuesday.

In the viral video, a group of men is seen beating up three women with sticks, causing injuries to them.

The women, said to be from the same family, are also seen throwing stones towards their attackers in retaliation.

According to the police, there was a land dispute between two groups involved in the incident over a piece of land.

Gajendra Thakur, a resident of Mhow town in the adjoining Indore district, had taken the land in question on lease, while the other group wanted to take its possession.

On November 16, Thakur had complained that one Santosh Mewade and others removed a tube well motor from the plot and filled a well there with stones, the police said.

On Monday, when Thakur reached the spot with his associates to get the motor repaired, both the groups got into a verbal altercation which resulted in clash between them.

The police said Thakur and his associates, armed with sticks and guns, attacked three women from the rival group.

Five persons -- three women and two from the group supporting Thakur -- were injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesman Narendra Saluja, who shared the video of the incident on X, alleged Thakur was a Congress member.

Saluja asked: "When will (Congress leaders) Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Jitu Patwari (MPCC chief), Umang Singhar (Leader of Opposition in assembly) will tweet on this incident, when will Congress demand action against the culprits, when will Congress remove them from their posts and expel them from the party?"

Reacting to Saluja's claims, Khargone district Congress president Ravi Naik said the issue was not related to party politics.