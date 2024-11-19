Madhya Pradesh: 3 women brutally thrashed by group of men in Khargone | Watch video

  • The incident, that took place in Karonda village of Khargone, came to light after its video surfaced on social media platforms

Livemint
Published19 Nov 2024, 10:59 PM IST
A video grab of the incident.
A video grab of the incident.

In a horrific incident, three women were brutally thrashed by a group of men over a land dispute in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident, that took place in Karonda village of Khargone, came to light after its video surfaced on social media platforms.

Police has filed a case and arrested six persons in connection with the matter on Tuesday.

Also Read | Woman beaten with belt, forced to dance naked, raped in Indore

In the viral video, a group of men is seen beating up three women with sticks, causing injuries to them.

The women, said to be from the same family, are also seen throwing stones towards their attackers in retaliation.

According to the police, there was a land dispute between two groups involved in the incident over a piece of land.

Also Read | ‘Turned into sex slave’: Model accuses NY doctor of savagely beating her and…

Gajendra Thakur, a resident of Mhow town in the adjoining Indore district, had taken the land in question on lease, while the other group wanted to take its possession.

On November 16, Thakur had complained that one Santosh Mewade and others removed a tube well motor from the plot and filled a well there with stones, the police said.

 

On Monday, when Thakur reached the spot with his associates to get the motor repaired, both the groups got into a verbal altercation which resulted in clash between them.

The police said Thakur and his associates, armed with sticks and guns, attacked three women from the rival group.

Five persons -- three women and two from the group supporting Thakur -- were injured in the attack.

Also Read | Sex with students: How married US teacher used money, drugs and alcohol to…

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesman Narendra Saluja, who shared the video of the incident on X, alleged Thakur was a Congress member.

Saluja asked: "When will (Congress leaders) Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Jitu Patwari (MPCC chief), Umang Singhar (Leader of Opposition in assembly) will tweet on this incident, when will Congress demand action against the culprits, when will Congress remove them from their posts and expel them from the party?"

Reacting to Saluja's claims, Khargone district Congress president Ravi Naik said the issue was not related to party politics.

This was an issue of law and order and it is responsibility of the BJP government to maintain peace, he added.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 10:59 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMadhya Pradesh: 3 women brutally thrashed by group of men in Khargone | Watch video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.65
    03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.15 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.45
    03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-1.31%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    206.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    6.5 (3.25%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    753.40
    03:51 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    16.1 (2.18%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    659.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    9.5 (1.46%)

    Coforge share price

    8,081.05
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    73.05 (0.91%)
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,646.50
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -100.3 (-5.74%)

    Thermax share price

    4,631.70
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-4.85%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,190.55
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.15 (-3.81%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,411.75
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -45.25 (-3.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,746.65
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    132.45 (8.21%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    426.95
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    30.6 (7.72%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,483.80
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    668.1 (7.58%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,978.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    321.25 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,335.00680.00
      Chennai
      76,341.00680.00
      Delhi
      76,493.00680.00
      Kolkata
      76,345.00680.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.