A situation of panic is witnessed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore after as many as 30 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the Mhow cantonment.

A nodal officer for the prevention of COVID-19, Dr Amit Malakar said, “While the infected persons are asymptomatic, they have been isolated and are being treated at the Mhow military hospital."

Malakar also said, the health authorities were alerted after as many as 30 cases emerged from the area in 24 hours

Without revealing much about the patients, Malakar said the infected persons have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and had travelled to Mhow from different parts of the country.

As per the officials, as many as 32 new COVID cases were reported from Indore district in the last 24 hours, of which 30 were from Mhow cantonment area alone.

Indore was once the worst affected district in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. As per a health bulletin, the district has recorded 1,53,140 COVID-19 cases so far, including 1,391 casualties.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,435 on Thursday with the addition of 13 cases, a health department official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,517 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The overall recovery count stands at 7,81,825 and there are 93 active cases in the state at present. As 68,716 samples were examined during the day, the cumulative test figure went up to 1,81,14,489 in the state, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.