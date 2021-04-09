The Madhya Pradesh government is planning to enforce a lockdown in four districts bordering Maharashtra from Monday, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

The districts are -- Ratlam, Betul, Katni and Khargone. While Ratlam and Betul will be locked down for nine days from 6 pm on Friday, Khargone and Katni will see restrictions for seven days beginning 9 pm and 6 pm respectively, from Friday.

Also Read | Why insolvency pros are living on the edge

The measure will be in addition to a 60-hour lockdown that has been put in place in all cities from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday. However, essential services will remain unaffected by the curbs.

According to an order by additional chief secretary (home) Rajesh Rajora, all urban areas of the state will remain shut during nights (10 pm onwards) from 8 April till 30 April.

A lockdown has already been imposed in the Chhindwara district. Located near Nagpur in Maharashtra, the district went into a lockdown at 8 pm on Thursday

Curbs were clamped in Shajapur districts urban areas and remain in force till 6 am on 10 April

Bhopal city's Kolar area will see curbs for nine days from 6 pm on Friday.

The administration has also ordered the state government offices would work for five days a week from Monday to Friday till 31 July.

Damoh district, where an assembly bypoll is due on 17 April, has been kept out of the purview of the curbs. The the district returning officer has been given the duty to take a call on imposing curbs there, officials said.

Cases in Madhya Pradesh

The state recorded as many as 4,324 new cases of coronavirus cases on Thursday, its biggest single-day spike since the pandemic began, which pushed the infection count to 3,22,338, officials said.

This is for the second consecutive day that the number of daily cases in the state reached above the 4,000-mark.

The state's fatality count rose to 4,113 as 27 patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

A total of 2,296 patients were discharged from hospitals during this period, taking the recovery count to 2,90,165.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.