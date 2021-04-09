Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Madhya Pradesh: 4 districts to go under lockdown from today

Madhya Pradesh: 4 districts to go under lockdown from today

Premium
In Madhya Pradesh, 2546 positive cases were reported on Thursday, which is the highest since September 2020. There are 18,057 active cases in the state. The positivity rate has risen to 9.9%. (ANI PHOTO.)
2 min read . 11:02 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The measure will be in addition to a 60-hour lockdown that has been put in place in all cities
  • A lockdown has already been imposed in the Chhindwara district

The Madhya Pradesh government is planning to enforce a lockdown in four districts bordering Maharashtra from Monday, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

The Madhya Pradesh government is planning to enforce a lockdown in four districts bordering Maharashtra from Monday, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

The districts are -- Ratlam, Betul, Katni and Khargone. While Ratlam and Betul will be locked down for nine days from 6 pm on Friday, Khargone and Katni will see restrictions for seven days beginning 9 pm and 6 pm respectively, from Friday.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The districts are -- Ratlam, Betul, Katni and Khargone. While Ratlam and Betul will be locked down for nine days from 6 pm on Friday, Khargone and Katni will see restrictions for seven days beginning 9 pm and 6 pm respectively, from Friday.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Why insolvency pros are living on the edge

The measure will be in addition to a 60-hour lockdown that has been put in place in all cities from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday. However, essential services will remain unaffected by the curbs.

According to an order by additional chief secretary (home) Rajesh Rajora, all urban areas of the state will remain shut during nights (10 pm onwards) from 8 April till 30 April.

A lockdown has already been imposed in the Chhindwara district. Located near Nagpur in Maharashtra, the district went into a lockdown at 8 pm on Thursday

Curbs were clamped in Shajapur districts urban areas and remain in force till 6 am on 10 April

Bhopal city's Kolar area will see curbs for nine days from 6 pm on Friday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Noida records highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases this year

1 min read . 10:50 AM IST
Premium

Coronavirus: World’s wealthiest countries are getting vaccinated 25 times faster

2 min read . 10:44 AM IST
Premium

Air India Express flight makes an emergency landing in Kozhikode

1 min read . 10:33 AM IST
Premium

Pune weekend curfew: Here's what’s open, what’s closed

1 min read . 10:31 AM IST

The administration has also ordered the state government offices would work for five days a week from Monday to Friday till 31 July.

Damoh district, where an assembly bypoll is due on 17 April, has been kept out of the purview of the curbs. The the district returning officer has been given the duty to take a call on imposing curbs there, officials said.

Cases in Madhya Pradesh

The state recorded as many as 4,324 new cases of coronavirus cases on Thursday, its biggest single-day spike since the pandemic began, which pushed the infection count to 3,22,338, officials said.

This is for the second consecutive day that the number of daily cases in the state reached above the 4,000-mark.

The state's fatality count rose to 4,113 as 27 patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

A total of 2,296 patients were discharged from hospitals during this period, taking the recovery count to 2,90,165.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.