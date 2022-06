A certain video has emerged all over social media that shows a pizza chain female employee getting beaten up for four more women. The victim seems to be working for pizza chain Domino

The incident took place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh where the four women were thrashing the pizza chain employee for allegedly staring at them.

The incident was caught on camera and shared on Twitter.

A young woman was mercilessly thrashed, grabbed by the hair in full public view by a group of women in Indore. The video of the incident shows four women beating up the victim, a pizza chain employee, using sticks and fists, for allegedly staring at them @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/R6l2epYLpJ — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) June 13, 2022

One can see in the video that the four women mercilessly thrash the employee who falls to the ground crying out in pain.

Nobody can be seen attempting to help the employee.

When the pizza chain employee says she will call the police, one of the women dare her by saying “Go file a complaint".

A police case has been registered against the four women who were thrashing Nandini, the employee. The case was based on the latter's complaint.

The accused women are allegedly a part of a local gang. The video of the assault was allegedly made viral by the gang itself.

Several incidents have cropped up recently, wherein one can see people thrashing others in broad daylight and in complete public view. More often than not, no help is offered to the victim.

Last week a incident of child abuse also emerged from Delhi, wherein visuals became viral of a small child whose hands and legs were tied with a rope and she was left on the roof in scorching heat as a punishment for not completing her homework. The 5-year old child in the video starts screaming as the heat burns her skin.

This video went viral and Delhi Police jumped into action, wherein they tracked down the mother, only to know that the act was her 'punishing' her child for not completing her homework.

Couple of weeks ago, a daughter-in-law was seen being thrashed by her in-laws for not icing birth to a son. one could see in the video that passerby chose to walk off the situation instead of helping the woman.