Madhya Pradesh: 4 women beat up pizza chain employee for allegedly staring

Madhya Pradesh: 4 women beat up pizza chain employee for allegedly staring2 min read . 13 Jun 2022
- The incident took place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh where the four women were thrashing the pizza chain employee for allegedly staring at them.
A certain video has emerged all over social media that shows a pizza chain female employee getting beaten up for four more women. The victim seems to be working for pizza chain Domino
A certain video has emerged all over social media that shows a pizza chain female employee getting beaten up for four more women. The victim seems to be working for pizza chain Domino
The incident took place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh where the four women were thrashing the pizza chain employee for allegedly staring at them.
The incident took place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh where the four women were thrashing the pizza chain employee for allegedly staring at them.
The incident was caught on camera and shared on Twitter.
The incident was caught on camera and shared on Twitter.
One can see in the video that the four women mercilessly thrash the employee who falls to the ground crying out in pain.
One can see in the video that the four women mercilessly thrash the employee who falls to the ground crying out in pain.
Nobody can be seen attempting to help the employee.
Nobody can be seen attempting to help the employee.
When the pizza chain employee says she will call the police, one of the women dare her by saying “Go file a complaint".
When the pizza chain employee says she will call the police, one of the women dare her by saying “Go file a complaint".
A police case has been registered against the four women who were thrashing Nandini, the employee. The case was based on the latter's complaint.
A police case has been registered against the four women who were thrashing Nandini, the employee. The case was based on the latter's complaint.
The accused women are allegedly a part of a local gang. The video of the assault was allegedly made viral by the gang itself.
The accused women are allegedly a part of a local gang. The video of the assault was allegedly made viral by the gang itself.
Several incidents have cropped up recently, wherein one can see people thrashing others in broad daylight and in complete public view. More often than not, no help is offered to the victim.
Several incidents have cropped up recently, wherein one can see people thrashing others in broad daylight and in complete public view. More often than not, no help is offered to the victim.
Last week a incident of child abuse also emerged from Delhi, wherein visuals became viral of a small child whose hands and legs were tied with a rope and she was left on the roof in scorching heat as a punishment for not completing her homework. The 5-year old child in the video starts screaming as the heat burns her skin.
Last week a incident of child abuse also emerged from Delhi, wherein visuals became viral of a small child whose hands and legs were tied with a rope and she was left on the roof in scorching heat as a punishment for not completing her homework. The 5-year old child in the video starts screaming as the heat burns her skin.
This video went viral and Delhi Police jumped into action, wherein they tracked down the mother, only to know that the act was her 'punishing' her child for not completing her homework.
This video went viral and Delhi Police jumped into action, wherein they tracked down the mother, only to know that the act was her 'punishing' her child for not completing her homework.
Couple of weeks ago, a daughter-in-law was seen being thrashed by her in-laws for not icing birth to a son. one could see in the video that passerby chose to walk off the situation instead of helping the woman.
Couple of weeks ago, a daughter-in-law was seen being thrashed by her in-laws for not icing birth to a son. one could see in the video that passerby chose to walk off the situation instead of helping the woman.