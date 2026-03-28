Madhya Pradesh: 4-year-old child killed after parked car catches fire in Indore

In a tragic incident, a four-year-old child was killed on Saturday after a parked vehicle he was occupying burst into flames in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, authorities said.

This tragedy took place within the Simrol police precinct's borders, roughly 22 km away from the main district center, during the early morning.

The fire unexpectedly started in the car, totally consuming the automobile in moments, Simrol station house officer (SHO) Kuldip Khatri told PTI.

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"The child, Chirag, was sitting inside the parked car. His father, Sanjay Badhiya, had left the engine on and was standing outside supervising work on his other vehicle fitted with a sound system," Khatri said.

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Based on early findings, an electrical short circuit likely sparked the inferno, the investigator said.

While nearby residents tried to quench the fire, the blaze intensified quickly and proved impossible to manage, he stated.

By the time fire services and law enforcement arrived at the site, the youngster had succumbed to burn injuries.

A case has been registered, and a probe is underway to determine the exact source of the ignition.

Woman techie killed as father and son ram car into protesters in Indore A father and son purportedly steered their vehicle into a crowd of demonstrators, fatally striking a female software engineer and severely wounding another victim during a conflict regarding the business use of their Indore apartment, authorities reported.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya told PTI that the incident occurred at approximately 10:30 pm on Wednesday as neighbors protested against owners Kuldeep Chaudhary (42) and his son Mohit Chaudhary (18) for allegedly utilizing their property for short-term lodging.

"Shampa Pathak Pandey, a mother of two, died on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a local hospital," Dandotiya said.

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Throughout the intense confrontation that ensued, the suspects allegedly accelerated their car at high velocity into the assembly, he mentioned. The automobile initially clipped one woman before running over Pandey, who sustained catastrophic cranial trauma and a cerebral hemorrhage.

Pandey, an employee of a prominent Bengaluru-based technology firm, was rushed to Bombay Hospital, where she passed away from her wounds on Thursday, the investigator stated. The second injured individual remains under medical care. The entire episode was recorded by surveillance cameras fitted in the structure, which falls under the Lasudia police station's authority, the official added.

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"Kuldeep and Mohit were arrested on Thursday. Both have been booked for murder," Dandotiya said, adding that a probe is underway.

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