Madhya Pradesh: 53 died of black fungus at Indore hospital in 56 days

At least 53 patients have died of black fungus infection in the last 56 days at a government-run hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city. An analysis of this data has revealed that the mortality rate of black fungus patients at the hospital stands at 8%.

A official said, as many as 667 patients had been admitted at Indore's Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, the busiest hospital treating cases of black fungus, since May 13. Of these, 467 patients were discharged after the treatment, official further said.

As many as 53 patients had died of the infection so far and 147 are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said.

The doctors have performed 756 surgeries of black fungus patients in the last 56 days, the official said, adding that about 94 per cent of patients had contracted the infection after recovering from COVID-19.

Madhya Pradesh COVID update

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 27 fresh coronavirus positive cases and two fatalities, taking the count of infections to 7,90,042 and the death toll to 9,017, the state health department said.

With 44 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the tally of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 7,80,578, leaving the state with 447 active cases, the department said.

Indore reported five new cases, taking the caseload to 1,52,889. Bhopal saw nine fresh cases, which raised the tally to 1,23,185, it said. The count of fatalities in Indore and Bhopal remained unchanged at 1,391 and 972, respectively, as no fresh death due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours.

Indore is now left with 88 active cases and Bhopal 92, the department said. Of the total 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh, 43 districts did not record a single new case in the last 24 hours, it said. With 72,188 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus so far in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 1.25 crore.

