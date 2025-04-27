Madhya Pradesh accident: PM Narendra Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of 11 dead, ₹50,000 for injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of 11 people who died in an accident in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur earlier today.

The Prime Minister's office (PMO) in a post on X said that PM Modi had condoled the loss of lives due to the accident.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of ₹50,000 for those who got injured and prayed for their speedy recovery.

“Saddened by the loss of lives in an accident in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon,” the PMO said in the post.

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” it added, attributing the comments to PM Narendra Modi.

Mandsaur road accident: 11 dead, several injured A speeding van plunged into a water-filled well after hitting a bike in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Sunday, leaving 11 persons, including a biker and a rescuer, dead, police said.

Videos of the aftermath of the incident showed a truck towing out the damaged Maruti Eeco van out of the well.

Watch the video here:

The incident occurred in the Narayangarh police station area.

Ratlam range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Manoj Singh said 13 persons were travelling in the van.

“Four of them were rescued while nine others died. A villager, identified as Manohar, who descended into the well for rescue, also died,” he said.

Singh added that the body of a victim of the accident is yet to be pulled out of the well.

The rescue team involved members from the NDRF and other units.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, who rushed to the site, said the driver apparently lost control of the van, which then veered off the road and fell into a well.