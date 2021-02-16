As many as 39 have died in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district after a bus carrying around 57 passengers fell off a bridge into a canal on Tuesday morning.

"Death toll in the bus accident rises to 39," said Ravindra Kumar Choudhary, District Collector.

"The search operation is underway and now the search in the canal is going to start," said NDRF.

Key updates of the incident

Cause of accident: The bus going from Sidhi to Satna fell into a canal in Sidhi after the driver lost control over it at around 8.30 am.

It was unclear what caused the bus to swerve.

News agency PTI reported that at least seven people were able to swim to safety.

PM announces compensation: rime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief at the "horrific" bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district and approved an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives.

"The bus accident in MP's Sidhi is horrific. Condolences to the bereaved families. The local administration is actively involved in rescue and relief work," said PM Modi.

PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the bus accident in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 16, 2021

"PM Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the bus accident in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh. ₹50,000 would be given to those seriously injured," the prime minister's office said in a tweet.

Amit Shah condoles deaths: Expressing his grief over the bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi, Home Minister Amit Shah said, he has spoken to the state Chief Minister and all possible help for rescue operation is being provided.

"The bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district is very sad, I have spoken to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The local administration is providing all possible help for relief and rescue. I express my deepest condolences to the relatives of the dead and wish the injured to get well soon," Shah tweeted.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh's meeting: A team of two ministers will visit the bus incident site after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called a meeting to discuss the incident.

"The canal is quite deep. We have stopped the water from the dam and sent relief and rescue teams. The team of Collector, Superindent of Police (SP), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are there. Efforts are being made to remove the bus," said Chouhan.

He mentioned, "I am in touch with the team doing relief and rescue operations. Seven passengers have been saved."

Accident-prone roads: India saw 151,113 people killed in accidents in 2019, an average of 414 a day or 17 an hour, according to a government report.

The country, which has one per cent of the world's vehicles, accounts for 10% of all road crash victims, the latest World Bank report on road safety said on Saturday.













