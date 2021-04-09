Madhya Pradesh adds 4,882 COVID-19 cases to tally, 23 casualties

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the addition of 4,882 coronavirus cases, Madhya Pradesh's infection tally rose to 3,27,220 on Friday, an official said.

With the addition of 4,882 coronavirus cases, Madhya Pradesh's infection tally rose to 3,27,220 on Friday, an official said.

According to the health department, 2,433 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 2,92,598.

With 887 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 76,680, while 686 infections took Bhopal's tally to 56,598, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Four casualties in Indore took the district's toll to 989, while with one death, the number of fatalities in Bhopal reached 644, the official said.

Three are 6,921 active cases in Indore at present, while Bhopal has 5,011 such cases, he said.

At least 37,462 swab samples were tested during the day. With this, the total number of tests conducted in the state so far has crossed 66.66 lakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 3,27,220, new cases 4,882, death toll 4,136, recovered 2,92,598, active cases 30,486, number of tests so far 66,66,396.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}