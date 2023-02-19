Ahead of Madhya Pradesh going to crucial assembly polls in the next few months, the state chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked his minister to cancel their plans and remain in the state capital today. The order was issued even for those ministers who are involved in the ongoing Vikas Yatra to showcase the developmental work in the poll-bound state

An official in the chief minister’s office said the ministers have been called to celebrate the second anniversary of Chouhan’s “plant a sapling daily" campaign to save the environment.

“A Cabinet meeting will also be held in Bhopal...Vikas Yatra which started on February 5 and will continue till February 25 [will also be reviewed]. A dinner will also be organised at the chief minister’s house," said a second official to Hindustan Times.

A minister, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they have been asked to spend 10 days during the Vikas Yatra in their constituencies to address grievances and lay the foundation stones of development works. “But suddenly, we have been asked to come to Bhopal." Shivraj Singh Chouhan separately met Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of BJP’s ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, on Wednesday in Nagpur. His office did not share the details of the meeting.

Meanwhile, the budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will begin on February 27 and will go on till March 27, state parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra said. Before the presentation of the state budget for the fiscal 2023-24, various issues of public welfare will be discussed during the month-long session, Mishra, who is also spokesperson of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, said.

The MP Assembly secretariat informed a total of 13 sittings will be held during the 29-day session, which would the 14th of the current Assembly. Assembly polls are to be held in the state later this year.