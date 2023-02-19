Madhya Pradesh: Ahead of polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan ministers to cancel plans, stay in Bhopal today
- The budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will begin on February 27 and will go on till March 27, state parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra said
Ahead of Madhya Pradesh going to crucial assembly polls in the next few months, the state chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked his minister to cancel their plans and remain in the state capital today. The order was issued even for those ministers who are involved in the ongoing Vikas Yatra to showcase the developmental work in the poll-bound state
