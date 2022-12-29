Madhya Pradesh aims to play a big role in India's energy transition

Madhya Pradesh – Tapping the natural resources potential

Madhya Pradesh has a rich natural resource base with enormous possibilities for renewable energy generation. The topographic and climatic conditions of the State favour the development of wind and solar energy. According to Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, the State has a potential for 820 MW of small hydro, 11 GW of wind, 61 GW of solar, and 11 GW of biomass energy. The State is well-positioned to promote the development of renewable energy. MP receives one of the highest levels of solar radiation, making it amongst the best States in the country to set up solar power plants.