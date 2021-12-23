With Omicron cases rising in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am from Thursday till further orders.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,93,532 on Tuesday after 23 people were detected with the infection, while one death took the toll to 10,530.

Till now, 7,82,815 people have been discharged from hospitals post recovery, including 19 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 187.

With 53,638 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests carried out in MP went up to 2,30,91,740.

As many as 9,89,63,093 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 2,73,480 on Tuesday, a government release sa.

