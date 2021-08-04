Madhya Pradesh approves death penalty proposal in poisonous liquor cases

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said in cases of "physical damage" caused to victims after drinking spurious liquor, the penalty has been increased ranging from 10 years to a maximum of 14 years from the present one year to six years, in addition to fine up to ₹10 lakh. "In case of seizure of spurious liquor, the jail term has been increased up to six to ten years from the present six months to maximum four years," he said.