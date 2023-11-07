Union Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Narsinghpur, Prahlad Patel's convoy met with a road accident in Amarwara of Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The union minister was travelling from Chhindwara to Narsinghpur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SDM of Chhindwara Sudhir Jain said, "One person died, three people were injured in the accident. The injured have been referred to Nagpur Medical College."

In Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections four of the sitting MPs who have been given tickets, including Union ministers Prahlad Patel and Faggan Kulaste, are in the fray in the Mahakaushal region.

The BJP has fielded Rakesh Singh, the incumbent MP from Jabalpur, from the Jabalpur-West assembly seat and Uday Pratap Singh, the sitting Member of Parliament from Hoshangabad, from Gadarwara.

All the sitting BJP MPs in the fray, barring Union minister Prahlad Patel, have been fielded from one of the assembly constituencies falling under their respective Lok Sabha seat. Prahlad Patel, the incumbent Lok Sabha MP from Damoh, is in the fray from Narsinghpur, which falls under the Hoshangabad parliamentary seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Narsinghpur assembly seat is currently represented by Prahlad Patel's younger brother Jalam Singh Patel. The Congress has fielded Lakhan Singh Patel, who was defeated in 2018 by Jalam Patel, against the Union minister.

Prahlad Patel on Tuesday held a 'Padayatra' in support of party candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu in Chhindwara.

Sahu is in the fray from the Chhindwara assembly seat against former Chief Minister and state Congress chief Kamal Nath for the forthcoming assembly polls scheduled to be held this month. On the other hand, Union Minister Patel is in the fray from Narsinghpur assembly seats for the poll. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

