OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Madhya Pradesh Assembly passes anti-conversion bill by voice vote

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed by voice vote a bill that checks religious conversions through marriage or by any other fraudulent means.

The bill earlier replaced the ordinance, cleared by the cabinet in December and promulgated in January, which had provisions of 10 years imprisonment in some cases and hefty fine for violators.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
PM Modi

PM Modi speaks at committee meeting to mark 75 years of Independence

1 min read . 03:41 PM IST
Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde greets dignitaries after taking the oath during the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi

Have highest respect for womanhood: CJI Bobde on 'will you marry her' remark

2 min read . 03:19 PM IST
Govt working on formulating standards for AYUSH products to increase exports

Govt working on formulating standards for AYUSH products to increase exports

1 min read . 03:11 PM IST
A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to a farmworker at a vaccination clinic organized by the Santa Clara County Public Health Department at Christopher Ranch in Gilroy, California, U.S., on Thursday.

Thailand to cut quarantine for vaccinated foreigners to 7 days from next month

1 min read . 03:08 PM IST

On March 1, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra presented the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill 2021 in the House.

After a discussion on the bill, it was passed by voice vote in the Assembly on Monday.

Governor Anandiben Patel on January 9 gave assent to the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance, 2020, which penalised religious conversions through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage.

The ordinance penalised religious conversions by misrepresentation, allurement, use of threat of force, undue influence, coercion, marriage or by any other fraudulent means.

Last month, Home Minister Mishra had said as many as 23 cases were registered under the ordinance within a month of it coming into force.

He had said the highest number of seven cases were reported in the Bhopal division, followed by five in Indore, four each in Jabalpur and Rewa, and three in the Gwalior division.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout