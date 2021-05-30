The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday announced that all state government offices will be allowed to operate at 50% employee strength from June 1 as a part of the phase-wise unlocking of the Corona Curfew . At present, the state government offices are allowed to function with 10% capacity. However, the presence of officers at these office will have to be 100%.

This order will be in effect till June 15, and the officials and employees will have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, an official release said.

It also said, the government offices, except those engaged in essential services, will be opened and operated with all 100 per cent officers and 50 per cent employees from June 1.

Since essential services in the state are already running with their full capacity.

The order was issued the day after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that unlocking from the ongoing coronavirus- induced-curfew will begin from June 1.

The chief minister, however, specifically mentioned that the final decision as per the state government guidelines will be taken by the crisis management committees at the village, ward, block and district level.

Here's what is allowed and what is not in the phase one:

All state government offices will be allowed to operate at 50% employee strength from June 1 Industrial activities, hospitals, nursing homes, petrol pumps, pharmacies, ration shops, agricultural activities etc will be allowed during the unlocking phase. Taxis will be allowed to ply with two persons but they need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the weekend lockdown will continue to be in force across the state even as the unlocking process will be starting from Tuesday. Political, social, sports, fairs and entertainment activities will not be allowed. School, colleges, educational institutions, cinema halls, shopping malls, theatre, auditoriums and picnic spots will continue to remain closed. The number of people attending a marriage is capped at 10 from each side (total 20). It is mandatory to furnish the list of guests to the local administration in advance. A maximum number of 10 people can participate in a funeral procession. Not more than four people will be allowed to worship at religious places in the state.

In April, the state government had restricted the presence of employees in state government offices to 10 per cent following the surge in COVID-19 cases.





