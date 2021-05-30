{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday announced that all state government offices will be allowed to operate at 50% employee strength from June 1 as a part of the phase-wise unlocking of the Corona Curfew. At present, the state government offices are allowed to function with 10% capacity. However, the presence of officers at these office will have to be 100%.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday announced that all state government offices will be allowed to operate at 50% employee strength from June 1 as a part of the phase-wise unlocking of the Corona Curfew. At present, the state government offices are allowed to function with 10% capacity. However, the presence of officers at these office will have to be 100%.

It also said, the government offices, except those engaged in essential services, will be opened and operated with all 100 per cent officers and 50 per cent employees from June 1.

Since essential services in the state are already running with their full capacity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The order was issued the day after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that unlocking from the ongoing coronavirus- induced-curfew will begin from June 1.

The chief minister, however, specifically mentioned that the final decision as per the state government guidelines will be taken by the crisis management committees at the village, ward, block and district level.

Here's what is allowed and what is not in the phase one: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}