Residents of these areas in Bhopal will remain under home quarantine, the order states
The announcement comes after Madhya Pradesh government announced that there will be a lockdown in 12 cities in the state on Sundays in view of rising coronavirus cases
Amid surge in novel coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh, the Bhopal district administration on Saturday declared 20 areas and houses as containment zones and ordered that residents of these areas remain home quarantine.
The announcement comes after Madhya Pradesh government announced that there will be a lockdown in 12 cities in the state on Sundays in view of rising coronavirus cases, an official said on Saturday.