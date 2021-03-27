OPEN APP
Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal declares 20 areas, houses as Covid-19 containment zones

Amid surge in novel coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh, the Bhopal district administration on Saturday declared 20 areas and houses as containment zones and ordered that residents of these areas remain home quarantine.

The announcement comes after Madhya Pradesh government announced that there will be a lockdown in 12 cities in the state on Sundays in view of rising coronavirus cases, an official said on Saturday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora said lockdown will be in force from 10 pm on Saturday to 6 am on Monday in 12 cities across 11 districts till further orders.

The cities where restrictions will be imposed are: Gwalior, Ujjain, Vidisha, Narsinghpur, Sausar (Chhindwara district), Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Betul, Ratlam, Chhindwara and Khargone.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 2,142 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 2,86,407, the state Health Department said.

The fatality count rose to 3,947 with ten deaths in 24 hour.

A total of 1,175 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 2,69,465, the department said.

With 619 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 67,188 while that of Bhopal rose to 49,489 with the addition of 460 cases.

Indore has so far reported 953 deaths with two deaths reported in the past 24 hours, while the toll in Bhopal rose to 628 with one more fatality.

