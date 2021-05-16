Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district has extended curfew in the region to 24 May in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the region. The 'Corona Curfew' will continue till 6 am on 24 May, according to ANI.

On Saturday, the active caseload in the city of Bhopal was 14,680, according to an official in the state's health department. Madhya Pradesh reported 99,970 active cases of Covid-19, the official said. Indore has reported a total of 16,028 active cases.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Sunday, announced that they have managed to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state. Chouhan claimed that the coronavirus positivity rate, which had climbed up to above 24% has now declined to 10.68% on Saturday. He also claimed that in some districts, the positivity rate is below 5%.

Chouhan further claimed that there is no shortage of oxygen as well as beds. He said there is no problem in hospitals. In order to curb the spread of the coronavirus in rural areas, Chouhan requested people living in villages not to hide any symptoms from the state government's survey team so that proper treatment can be provided.

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh reported 7,571 new Covid-19 cases and 72 more fatalities that raised the count of infections to 7,24,279 and death toll to 6,913, according to an official from the state health department.

The statement claimed that the state's daily caseload has dropped below 10,000 for the sixth consecutive day.

The recoveries outnumbered the infections, as 11,973 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 6,17,396 in the state, according to the official.

