The class 10 board examination will commence from 18 February, 2022 and class 12 examinations will commence from 17 February, 2022.

The circular further mentioned that exams would start from 10 am and continue till 1pm.

Earlier date sheet had mentioned that the class 10 and 12 board exams were scheduled to be held from 12 February.

The board had earlier revised the marking scheme for Class 10 and 12 theory and practical exams. The revised Madhya Pradesh board marking scheme for the high school and higher secondary exams mentioned that 80 marks would be allotted for theory subjects and 20 marks wold be kept for practical and project work.

Regarding subjects with practical components for Class 12, the board said that 70 marks would be kept for theory exams and the remaining 30 marks would be allotted to practicals.

According to an MPBSE statement, 40% questions in both Classes 10 and 12 theory exams will be objective in nature. While the rest 40% will be subjective and 20% of questions will be analytical in nature.

Candidates can visit the board's official site mpbse.nic.in. for further details on the board exams.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.