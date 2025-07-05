Subscribe

MP reels under rain fury: Bridge collapses in Narsinghpur, road caved in near Indore’s Meghdoot Garden

Following the bridge collapse, vehicles have been diverted and repair work is underway.

Updated5 Jul 2025, 08:13 PM IST
A bridge on the state highway connecting Narsinghpur to Hoshangabad collapsed. (Screenshot)
A bridge on the state highway connecting Narsinghpur to Hoshangabad collapsed. (Screenshot)(ANI)

Amid the heavy downpour in Madhya Pradesh, a bridge on the state highway connecting Narsinghpur to Hoshangabad collapsed on Saturday, reported ANI.

Commenting on the reason for the bridge collapse, SDOP Gadarwara, Ratnesh Mishra, said, as quoted by ANI," Due to heavy rain for 2-3 days, this bridge has been damaged... When the information was received, the District Magistrate and Police Inspector gave the information to NHAI and the Road Development Corporation of Madhya Pradesh for the repair work. We have diverted all the vehicles..."

"Alternatively, banners are also being put up, stoppers are being placed, and we will also deploy the staff. We have also informed everyone that if there is any situation of waterlogging or there is a chance of another bridge collapse, then they should inform the administration," he added.

Also, road caves were created near Meghdoot Garden in Indore due to heavy rainfall in the region, reported PTI. Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has ordered probe.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Jabalpur received the highest rainfall of 72 mm, while Narsinghpur, Sagar, Nowgong in Chhattarpur, Damoh, Mandla received 68 mm, 36 mm, 32 mm, 26 mm, and 26 mm, respectively.

Red alert in Madhya Pradesh districts:

The IMD has issued a 'red alert' for several districts including Mandla, Seoni and Balaghat.

"A red alert for extremely heavy rainfall (of more than 204 mm) and thunderstorms has been issued for Mandla, Seoni and Balaghat districts. Orange alert for very heavy rainfall (between 115 and 204.4 mm ) with thunderstorm and lightning has been issued for 15 districts including Anuppur, Chhindwara, Dindori, Katni and Rewa," said IMD Bhopal centre's duty officer meteorologist P K Raikwar, as quoted by PTI.

The IMD also issued a 'yellow alert', predicting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in the 30-40 kilometre per hour range for 17 districts, including Betul, Datia, Gwalior, Harda, and Morena.

With agency inputs.

 
