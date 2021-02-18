The number of deaths in the bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district has gone up to 51, officials said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday morning near Patna village, around 80 km from the Sidhi district headquarters when the bus heading from Sidhi to Satna fell into the canal, which is part of the Bansagar dam project.

According to reports, the 38-seater bus -- 32-seater by some accounts -- had diverted from its permitted route to avoid traffic jams and bad roads.

Nearly 600 personnel, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local authorities, from five districts, were engaged in the rescue operation since Tuesday morning, officials said.

Meanwhile, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday visited the accident spot in Sidhi and met families of the victims.

"It is a very tragic incident. I wanted to reach the spot and meet the bereaved families on Tuesday, but it could have affected the rescue operation," Chouhan told reporters.

Here are the key updates of the incident

Officials suspended: Chouhan on Wednesday night suspended the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) of Sidhi district and three officials of the MP Road Development Corporation (MPRDC).

"I am suspending MPRDC's divisional manager, AGM and manager," Chouhan told reporters at Sidhi on Wednesday night.

"Sixty-two passengers were traveling in a 32-seater bus. Who was responsible for this? So the concerned RTO is also being suspended. Action will be taken against others who are responsible for the incident too," he added.

Reward announced: The state announced rewards of ₹5 lakh each for three persons, including a young woman, who saved the lives of the passengers in the bus.

The CM announced rewards for local residents Shivrani, Lavkush Lunia and an official named Satyendra Sharma for rescuing at least six persons after the bus fell in the water.

Bus driver arrested: The Sidhi police on Wednesday arrested the bus driver in connection with the accident.

"The driver of the bus was arrested by the Satna police. He was brought to Sidhi after the arrest," said DharamVir Singh Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Satna.

Compensation for kin of deceased: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief at the "horrific" bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district and approved an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives.

Chouhan separately announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh for the kin of deceased. Out of this, ₹10,000 each was given to them immediately.





