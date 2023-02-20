Madhya Pradesh Cabinet brings new liquor policy, orders closure of bars; Check new rules here
It was also decided in the cabinet meeting that the provisions will be tightened against the suspension of driving licenses of those who are caught drunk driving.
The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has decided to close all the bars operating in the state, with the liquor shops only being allowed to sell liquor to the customers at the shop. The move is said to be aimed at discouraging liquor consumption.
