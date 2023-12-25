comScore
Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion today, confirms CM Mohan Yadav

 Livemint

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Sunday said the state government cabinet will be expanded on Monday. However, he refused to divulge details like the number of inductees in the council of ministers

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav meets BJP President J P Nadda, in New Delhi on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023 (PTI)Premium
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav meets BJP President J P Nadda, in New Delhi on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023 (PTI)

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Sunday said the cabinet of the government will be expanded on Monday. However, he refused to divulge details like the number of inductees in the council of ministers.

" Tomorrow at 3:30 pm Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion will take place...under the leadership of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda, we will come again as double engine govt," Yadav told reporters after meeting BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Sunday evening.

Earlier in the day, the MP chief minister met with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, party president JP Nadda, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister Anurag Thakur in the national capital.

It is important to note that currently, the cabinet has only three members: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and two deputy CMs, Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda.

"Today in New Delhi, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav received guidance from Her Excellency President Droupadi Murmu ji by paying a courtesy visit at Rashtrapati Bhavan," posted the official administrative handle of the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Office.

Preparations for the oath-taking ceremony are underway at Raj Bhawan.

The maximum strength of the council of ministers in Madhya Pradesh, which has 230 MLAs, can be 35, including the CM.

In the assembly elections held last month, the BJP won 163 seats and Congress 66.

Yadav took oath as chief minister on December 13 along with Shukla and Devda who were sworn in as Deputy CMs.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3.

 

Published: 25 Dec 2023, 12:40 AM IST
