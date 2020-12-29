Madhya Pradesh cabinet gives nod to ordinance on religious conversion bill

Madhya Pradesh cabinet gives nod to ordinance on religious conversion bill1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2020, 02:16 PM IST
The MP cabinet will send the Bill to Governor Anandiben Patel for approval
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday gave nod to an ordinance on the bill against religious conversion through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage, that stipulates a jail term of up to 10 years for violators.
The ordinance on the Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020, has been sent to state Governor Anandiben Patel for approval, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters.
All Covid positive international passengers to undergo genome sequencing: Govt1 min read . 04:06 PM IST
Free WiFi hotspots to be set up at Singhu for protesting farmers: Raghav Chadha1 min read . 03:53 PM IST
Thailand imposes new restrictions amid coronavirus outbreak3 min read . 03:49 PM IST
Air India pilots ask management for details of new Covid strain found in UK2 min read . 03:47 PM IST
"Several ordinances including Freedom of Religion Ordinance were approved in the virtual cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday," he said.
He said these bills could not be presented in the state Legislative Assembly as the session was deferred due to the COVID-19 situation.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.