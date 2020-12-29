OPEN APP
(representational image)
(representational image)

Madhya Pradesh cabinet gives nod to ordinance on religious conversion bill

1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2020, 02:16 PM IST PTI

The MP cabinet will send the Bill to Governor Anandiben Patel for approval

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday gave nod to an ordinance on the bill against religious conversion through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage, that stipulates a jail term of up to 10 years for violators.

The ordinance on the Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020, has been sent to state Governor Anandiben Patel for approval, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters.

"Several ordinances including Freedom of Religion Ordinance were approved in the virtual cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday," he said.

He said these bills could not be presented in the state Legislative Assembly as the session was deferred due to the COVID-19 situation.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

