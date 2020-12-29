Madhya Pradesh cabinet gives nod to ordinance on religious conversion bill

The MP cabinet will send the Bill to Governor Anandiben Patel for approval

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday gave nod to an ordinance on the bill against religious conversion through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage, that stipulates a jail term of up to 10 years for violators.

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday gave nod to an ordinance on the bill against religious conversion through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage, that stipulates a jail term of up to 10 years for violators.

"Several ordinances including Freedom of Religion Ordinance were approved in the virtual cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday," he said.

He said these bills could not be presented in the state Legislative Assembly as the session was deferred due to the COVID-19 situation.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.