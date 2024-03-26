Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Madhya Pradesh: Car collision with tree in Damoh leaves 3 dead, 2 injured

Madhya Pradesh: Car collision with tree in Damoh leaves 3 dead, 2 injured

ANI

  • After the accident, all five were taken to the nearest hospital.

MP: Three people died after a car collided with a tree near Damoh's Patera area. (Photo: ANI)

Three people died and two were injured after a car collided with a tree near Damoh's Patera area on Monday.

After the accident, all five were taken to the nearest hospital. One person died at the nearest primary health centre, and two others took their last breath at the district hospital.

Treatment is underway for the two injured people in the district hospital in Damoh.

"A car went out of control and collided with a tree near Patera. Five passengers in the car were shifted to the hospital. A total of three people died in the hospital...", said Patera, SHO Amit Gautam.

The postmortem of three deceased will be conducted on Tuesday, police said.

Further information is awaited.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.