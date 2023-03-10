Madhya Pradesh: Casual leaves increase for female govt employees

Madhya Pradesh: Casual leaves increase for female govt employees1 min read . 01:09 PM IST
The Madhya Pradesh government has increased casual leaves for women employees working at public sector offices.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led MP government has added seven more days of casual leave.
Earlier, the women were entitled to 13 casual leaves.
The Chief Minister said that women staff deserves extra leave because they multi-task, managing both household and office work.
“Women are contributing equally in every field, but they also have the responsibility of motherhood and care of home. So, we have decided to give additional seven days' CL to all women employees," he tweeted.
Now, the women government staff will be entitled to 20 casual leaves. This is on par with Punjab, Haryana, and Andhra Pradesh.
Further, CM Chouhan announced that girl students who pass the Class 10 exam will be given financial literacy lessons.
After Class 10, girl students will be given women-oriented financial literacy lessons, the chief minister said. Arrangements will also be made to provide them with skill training including training in handloom, embroidery, and traditional folk arts, he said. Women artisans will be provided training in the use of advanced technology in handloom and handicraft through the National Institute of Design (NID) and National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), he said. Girl students of technical education institutions will be given 60 to 80 hours of training in digital and financial literacy, English, communication, and work readiness, Chouhan said.
