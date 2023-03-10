Madhya Pradesh: Casual leaves increase for female govt employees

After Class 10, girl students will be given women-oriented financial literacy lessons, the chief minister said. Arrangements will also be made to provide them with skill training including training in handloom, embroidery, and traditional folk arts, he said. Women artisans will be provided training in the use of advanced technology in handloom and handicraft through the National Institute of Design (NID) and National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), he said. Girl students of technical education institutions will be given 60 to 80 hours of training in digital and financial literacy, English, communication, and work readiness, Chouhan said.