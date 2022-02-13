In an attempt rehabilitate the inmates, the Central Jail Indore gets its own radio channel 'Jail Vaani-FM 18.77'. Alka Sonkar, Jail Superintendent on Sunday said that the administration wants jails to be like correctional facilities.

For the inmates to receive some sense of education about the world, Sonkar said, “through this radio channel the jail inmates will get to know what is happening in the world."

Through the radio channel, prisoners are hopeful of catching entertainment, while also becoming aware of the happenings around the world. The radio channel will also provide the jail inmates with information on health issues.

Sonkar credied Madhya Chief Minister Shivraj Singh for the initiative. "He is sensitive in this matter, and gave a lot of encouragement. We have started the radio station by taking due permission for this," she added.

Meanwhile, the Central Jail No-16 or more commonly known as the Mandoli women's prison has reported no cases of Covid-19 so far, which is a rare as every other central jail reported Covid cases among inmates during the highly-transmissible Omicron fuelled third wave.

"None of our inmates were infected, and they include small children," a senior official said, attributing the feat to strict protocols and lessons learnt from the second wave last year, which had crippled health systems across the country.

Inmates and doctors at the jail said that besides protocols, authorities made sure there was availability of medicines, and teas or 'kadha' made of authorised herbs and turmeric mixed in milk were served to boost immunity.

There has been no Covid case among inmates in this jail in the third wave, but if someone is found infected, then treatment guidelines, as released by the health ministry, will be followed, officials said.

However, some of our staffers became victims of the virus, they said. To prevent the spread of Covid in the prison, staffers make daily announcements to create awareness about the virus, direct inmates to maintain social distancing and provide inmates with two washable cloth masks, among other measures, said the officials of the prison, which is currently under the charge of Jail Superintendent Anita Dayal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.