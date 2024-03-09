Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh govts give tax-free status to film ‘Article 370’
The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh had decided to give the film the tax-free status.
The BJP government in Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh declared the Bollywood film "Article 370" as tax-free in the state.
“So that the citizens of the state can know the bitter reality of “Article 370", we have decided to make the film “Article 370" tax-free in Madhya Pradesh. Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has opened the doors of immense development possibilities in Jammu and Kashmir by removing the stigma of “Article 370" from Jammu and Kashmir. This film gives an opportunity to closely understand the past and present circumstances of Jammu and Kashmir," the CM added.
The central government on August 5, 2019, had revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
(With inputs from PTI)
