Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh govts give tax-free status to film ‘Article 370’

The BJP government in Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh declared the Bollywood film "Article 370" as tax-free in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by PTI, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced this decision after watching the film, which focuses on the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir, at a mall in the evening.

A day before, the BJP government in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh had decided to give the film the tax-free status. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Sai was accompanied by wife Kaushalya Devi Sai and cabinet colleagues Ramvichar Netam and Kedar Kashyap," a statement issued by the state public relations department said.

The film, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and starring Yami Gautam, was released on February 23. “The situation in Kashmir has been depicted very well in the film and it tells us how due to Article 370, Kashmir was lagging behind in development and how hard our leaders had to work to eliminate the provision," the release quoted the CM as saying.

"Our ideology is about one country, one constitution, one symbol. Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was inconsistent with this basic ideology. Our leaders have strongly opposed it since independence," Sai said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We had resolved to remove Article 370. The resolution was fulfilled under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today Kashmir is moving towards peace," he added.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took to the social media platform X, to announce the decision.

“So that the citizens of the state can know the bitter reality of “Article 370", we have decided to make the film “Article 370" tax-free in Madhya Pradesh. Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has opened the doors of immense development possibilities in Jammu and Kashmir by removing the stigma of “Article 370" from Jammu and Kashmir. This film gives an opportunity to closely understand the past and present circumstances of Jammu and Kashmir," the CM added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The central government on August 5, 2019, had revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

(With inputs from PTI)

