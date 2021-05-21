The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday extended the ongoing curfew in Bhopal amid a spike in Covid-19 cases. The " corona curfew " will now be in place till 31 May.

The decision to extend the curfew has been taken in a meeting of the Bhopal Crisis Management Team, news agency ANI reported.

This comes as Madhya Pradesh reported 4,384 new coronavirus cases and 79 fatalities in a span of 24 hours. The recoveries outnumbered the fresh infections, bringing the count of active cases below the 70,000-mark to 67,625.

Earlier on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the state government will provide assistance of ₹one lakh to the kin of those who died due to Covid-19 during the second wave of the pandemic.

"Today we have taken one more decision. ₹one lakh ex-gratia will be given to the kin of those who died of Covid-19 in the second wave," Chouhan said at a virtual meeting with BJP legislators.

"We tried to save them (Covid-19 patients who died) but were unable to do so. Their families have suffered a loss, and therefore, they will be given ₹one lakh ex-gratia," he said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath has claimed that more than one lakh people have died in the state due to Covid-19 in March-April this year as per the figures provided by the cremation grounds and graveyards, and accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government of hiding the real fatality count.

The state government, however, termed his claim as “false and misleading".

Addressing a virtual press conference, Nath said, “We have collected figures from cremation ground and graveyards in March and April this year, and came to the conclusion that 1,27,503 bodies arrived there for the last rites and 80 per cent (1,02,002) of these deaths were caused due to Covid-19."

The government is misleading people on the issue. It asks people to bring certificates from competent authorities to prove that they died of Covid-19, he said.

Responding to his claim, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra asserted that what Nath said was “false and misleading", and challenged him to give evidence about it. Mishra said if Nath fails to give evidence then he should resign from his party post, and added that he would step down from his position as a minister if the allegations turn out to be true.

The minister also urged the Madhya Pradesh Governor to act against Nath for "spreading falsehood and for indulging in anti-national activities by defaming the country at the international level on the issue".

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.