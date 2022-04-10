Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Madhya Pradesh city imposes curfew after incidents of arson during Ram Navami procession

Madhya Pradesh city imposes curfew after incidents of arson during Ram Navami procession

Police fired tear gas shells to control the situation
1 min read . 10 Apr 2022 Livemint

When the Ram Navami procession started from the Talab Chowk area near the district headquarters, stones were pelted at the gathering, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to control the situation

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city, leading to arson wherein some vehicles were set on fire.

Stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city, leading to arson wherein some vehicles were set on fire.

Some police personnel and people were injured during stone-pelting, as per the preliminary information.

Some police personnel and people were injured during stone-pelting, as per the preliminary information.

Following this, the authorities clamped a curfew in three areas and section 144 of CrPC in the entire city on Sunday, according to Khargone District Collector Anugrah P. 

Following this, the authorities clamped a curfew in three areas and section 144 of CrPC in the entire city on Sunday, according to Khargone District Collector Anugrah P. 

Police fired tear gas shells to control the situation. 

Police fired tear gas shells to control the situation. 

"Curfew has been clamped in three areas including Talab Chowk and Tavdi in the city," he said, adding that incidents of minor arson occurred following the pelting of stones. 

"Curfew has been clamped in three areas including Talab Chowk and Tavdi in the city," he said, adding that incidents of minor arson occurred following the pelting of stones. 

When the Ram Navami procession started from the Talab Chowk area near the district headquarters, stones were pelted at the gathering, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to control the situation. 

When the Ram Navami procession started from the Talab Chowk area near the district headquarters, stones were pelted at the gathering, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to control the situation. 

Some policemen and people were injured, said Khargone Additional Collector Sumersingh Mujalde. The procession was supposed to take a round of Khargone city but it was abandoned midway after the violence, the collector added.

Some policemen and people were injured, said Khargone Additional Collector Sumersingh Mujalde. The procession was supposed to take a round of Khargone city but it was abandoned midway after the violence, the collector added.

With inputs from agencies. 

With inputs from agencies. 

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!