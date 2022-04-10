This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
When the Ram Navami procession started from the Talab Chowk area near the district headquarters, stones were pelted at the gathering, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to control the situation
Stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city, leading to arson wherein some vehicles were set on fire.
Some police personnel and people were injured during stone-pelting, as per the preliminary information.
Following this, the authorities clamped a curfew in three areas and section 144 of CrPC in the entire city on Sunday, according to Khargone District Collector Anugrah P.
Police fired tear gas shells to control the situation.
"Curfew has been clamped in three areas including Talab Chowk and Tavdi in the city," he said, adding that incidents of minor arson occurred following the pelting of stones.
When the Ram Navami procession started from the Talab Chowk area near the district headquarters, stones were pelted at the gathering, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to control the situation.
Some policemen and people were injured, said Khargone Additional Collector Sumersingh Mujalde. The procession was supposed to take a round of Khargone city but it was abandoned midway after the violence, the collector added.
