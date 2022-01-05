Madhya Pradesh's Indore saw a 23-time jump in COVID-19 cases in just 10 days with addition of 319 new cases, official informed on Wednesday. Indore was one of the worst affected regions both in the first and the second wave.

On December 26, a total of 14 cases were recorded in the city and since then the cases have been increasing rapidly.

Owing to the surge in cases for the last couple of days, the administration has decided to put a cap on the number of attendees in events. As per the new directive, a maximum of 200 people will be allowed to attend a wedding and 50 people can participate in funeral processions.

The administration had earlier lifted the restrictions on the number of guests at weddings and mourners at funerals, as the cases had seen a decline.

A proposal has also been prepared to allow coaching classes in the district to function with 50 per cent student strength, the official said, adding that these guidelines will be implemented once the state government approves them.

According to the government data, the district has so far recorded 1,54,437 cases, including 1,397 casualties.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,94,769 on Tuesday with detection of 308 new cases, while the death toll increased by one to reach 10,534, an official said.

The recovery count increased to 7,83,206 after 51 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,029, he said. With 58,044 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,39,31,760, the official added.

